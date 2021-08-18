The State government has decided to enhance the monthly remuneration prescribed for contract/outsourced services by 30%. Accordingly, the revised monthly wages for Category I, II and III employees would be ₹15,600, ₹19,500 and ₹22,750 respectively for all types of services engaged on contract/outsourcing basis. The revised remuneration would be effective from June this year payable in July. The development follows the assurance of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao that wages would be revised for all categories of staff, including those engaged on contract/outsourcing basis along with the implementation of revised pay scales for the employees.
Wages to outsourcing contract, staff hiked by 30%
Special Correspondent
HYDERABAD,
August 18, 2021 23:37 IST
