Wages of Telangana anganwadi staff highest in country, says Minister Harish Rao

November 30, 2022 11:43 pm | Updated 11:43 pm IST - SIDDIPET

Telangana is the only State in the country offering highest salaries to anganwadi staff, Minister T. Harish Rao has said.

Addressing a gathering after handing over appointment letters to 104 anganwadi staff, including teachers, mini anganwadi employees and helpers, here on Wednesday, Mr. Harish Rao said that even in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s native state Gujarat, the salaries of anganwadi staff were less than those in Telangana.

“We have increased the wages of anganwadis thrice since the formation of Telangana under the leadership of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. In May 2015, the wages were increased from ₹4,200 to ₹7,000 for anganwadi teachers and from ₹2,200 to ₹4,000 for mini anganwadi staff and helpers. In 2017, the wages were again hiked and in 2021, increased to ₹13,650 for anganwadi teachers and ₹7,800 for mini anganwadi staff and helpers,” said Mr. Harish Rao, adding that the remuneration in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh was about ₹10,000 and less in other places.

“This was a strong answer to those who ridiculed and questioned the formation of Telangana State. We are moving towards women empowerment too,” said the Minister.

Earlier in the day, Mr Harish Rao participated in Ayita Chandiyagam held in the district headquarters. He also handed over Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak cheques to eligible beneficiaries.