‘Vyooham’ censor certificate hearing on Jan. 8

January 03, 2024 11:40 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday asked the single judge, who had suspended the validity of the Central Board of Film Certification certificate issued for the release of Telugu movie, Vyooham, to hear both the parties on January 8, instead of January 11. 

A bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti passed this order disposing of a writ appeal filed by movie producer Dasari Kiran Kumar questioning the single judge order. The bench clarified that any findings recorded by the single judge earlier in the order would have no bearing on the proceedings pending between the parties before the civil court. 

Telugu Desam Party, represented by its general secretary Nara Lokesh, moved the HC seeking to suspend the censor certificate issued to the movie following which the single judge gave interim direction suspending the certificate. 

