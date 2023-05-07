ADVERTISEMENT

V.V.S. Laxman unveils Whitathon run jersey

May 07, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST

V. V. Subrahmanyam

VVS Laxman and the senior medical personnel of the LV Prasad Eye Institute at the unveiling of Whitathon jersey in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Former Test cricketer V.V.S. Laxman, now head coach of National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, unveiled the jersey of the Whitathon run to be organised on May 21, on the University of Hyderabad campus. The run will feature four categories - 10k (timed run), 5k (timed run), 5K and 3K fun runs. Whitathon is an LVPEI initiative to focus on creating awareness and funds for early diagnosis and treatment of retinoblastoma - a life and vision threatening eye cancer in children. One can register for the run on: www.ifinish.in.

