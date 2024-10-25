GIFT a SubscriptionGift
VTSUK Diwali Mela dazzle attendees with an extraordinary celebration of culture and community spirit in London

Published - October 25, 2024 07:11 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Volunteering Together for Service UK (VTSUK) volunteers presenting the cheque for charity to Mayor of Harrow Salim Chowdhury at the Diwali celebrations.

The Diwali mela of the Volunteering Together for Service UK (VTSUK) brought together thousands of people from diverse backgrounds to celebrate Diwali spirit in Pinner Village Hall in London.

VTSUK is a UK-based charity organisation, an offshoot of Vikasa Tarangini in India working to serve the community with the blessings of Chinna Jeeyar Swami.

The event saw a massive turnout with attendees filling the venue to enjoy the wide range of food, shopping, mehndi, face painting, kid’s games, fashion walk and a special cultural performance. The sense of unity was clear as families, friends, and individuals of all ages and backgrounds came together to partake in the celebrations.

The event was graced by local MP David Simmonds, Mayor of Harrow Salim Chowdhury along with Mayoress Jesmin Chowdhury and Counsellor Becky Hagger. They collectively praised the event organisers and extended support towards the social causes VTSUK work for.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to two charities — Hillingdon Brain Tumour and Injury Group in UK and Mahila Arogya Vikas in India — who organise free cancer screening programs for women.

The success of the 2024 VTSUK Diwali Mela was not only in its festive appeal but also in its role as a platform for cultural exchange and inclusivity. Attendees from various ethnicities and religious backgrounds came together, fostering an atmosphere of mutual respect and understanding.

The event was a reminder of how Diwali’s universal themes of light, positivity and community resonate beyond cultural boundaries, said Team VTSUK Board members, President Anu Sadasya, Vice-President Gowthami, Secretaries, Swetha, Theertha and Mamatha.

