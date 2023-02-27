ADVERTISEMENT

VSSC-ISRO director visits Midhani in Hyderabad

February 27, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

ISRO’s Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre director S. Unnikrishnan Nair visited metallurgy public sector undertaking (PSU) Midhani where he witnessed the rolling of high-strength steel plates used in launch vehicles in the recently commissioned Wide Plate Mill (WPM). He also unveiled the titanium alloy cold rolled sheets developed and manufactured by the defence PSU. During his interaction with Midhani chairman and managing director S.K. Jha and other senior officers, Mr. Nair congratulated the Midhani team for their efforts to indigenise various critical materials for ISRO launch vehicles, according to a press release on Monday.

