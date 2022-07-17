VROs want clear-cut duty chart, service and pay protection

‘Merger with other departments will cause serious loss to VROs’

Telangana Village Revenue Officers’ Welfare Association (TVROWA) has requested the State government to relocate them within the Revenue department, and ensure service and pay protection as their merger with other departments would cause serious loss to VROs.

President of the association G. Upendra Rao and general secretary H. Sudhakar Rao said on Sunday that the government’s attitude towards VROs had already caused serious loss to the VRO system and their self-esteem was badly hurt.

In a statement, they pointed out that the authorities in some districts were forcing the VROs to do other departments’ work related to land, Kalyana Lakshmi or Shaadi Mubarak schemes, issuance of various certificates and other duties.

They said that making VROs to work for other departments on ad hoc basis was against the government decision to scrap the system and in case the district authorities wanted to get any work done through VROs, it should be done with permission from the government. As part of the government’s plans to hold Revenue Sadassus, the district authorities were making them verify land records.

Stating that VROs were even getting assaulted in some places, the association functionaries requested the government to provide protection to them and not force them to work for other departments, against the government decision and guidelines. They observed that scrapping the VRO system was unscientific and not giving them any duties on a permanent basis was more insulting.

They demanded a clear duty chart, promotions and appointments on compassionate grounds in case of VROs who died during service. Further, they pointed out that 6, 12, 18, 24 years’ increments were not being given to them in some districts and sought transfers to their native districts in tune with reorganisation of districts.