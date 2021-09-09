VROs demand immediate posting

HYDERABAD

09 September 2021 22:28 IST

State scrapped VRO system a year ago as part of reforms

The Telangana Village Revenue Officers Association has demanded that the government take steps to expeditiously give postings to them in the Revenue department.

VROs willing to work in other departments should be given options accordingly and should be adjusted in the respective departments. Steps should be taken to ensure that seniority of the VROs was not disturbed while allotting new postings and the government should issue orders releasing increments due to VROs.

The association concluded its three-day protest against the government’s inaction in adjusting them in the Revenue department in the past one year after the VRO system was scrapped as part of reforms in the Revenue Administration. Members of the association staged protest, sporting black badges in all the 33 districts from September 7.

Association president G. Satish and others demanded that steps be taken to ensure compassionate appointments of family members of VROs who died of COVID-19. Orders should be issued allowing VROs to undertake departmental tests for promotions while steps should be initiated at the earliest to take up promotions in the department from the village revenue assistants’ level.

Mr. Satish expressed concern that the VROs had not been getting promotions, increments and other benefits ever since the system was scrapped. However, they were continuing their efforts to ensure that welfare schemes reached grassroots level besides ensuring that there was no interruption of the registration process.

The association decided to stage demonstration in the divisional offices for three days to register their protest against the delay in giving postings to them. The association would announce its future course of action shortly if the government did not respond to their demands.