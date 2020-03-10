VRO suspended

Collector M. Hanumantha Rao has suspended Eidulanagulapally village revenue officer Naresh for being negligent over performing duties. Finding that the VRO failed to stop encroachment of Talla Cheruvu tank by unidentified persons who were filling it up despite repeated warnings, the Collector suspended him. The Collector has also issued show cause notice to revenue inspector Sriman and Irrigation Department assistant engineer Santosh. He has warned that action would be taken against those responsible for occupying government lands.