VRO in ACB trap

Officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a Village Revenue Officer (VRO) M Antaiah, who accepted bribe of ₹4 lakh from a farmer for processing official work, in Kondrugu mandal on Wednesday. The ACB officials said V Lavanya, tahsildar of Keshampet mandal, Ranga Reddy district, allegedly demanded bribe of ₹8 lakh through Antaiah on Wednesday, from Mamidipally Bhaskar for online updating of the complainant’s land measuring 9.07 acres.

The ACB officials said that out of the ₹ 8 lakh demanded, ₹5 lakh was for Lavanya and ₹3 lakh for Antaiah. The amount of ₹4 lakh was recovered from the possession of Anataiah. The role of the tahsildar was being investigated.

Printable version | Jan 21, 2020 1:36:24 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/vro-in-acb-trap/article28364189.ece

