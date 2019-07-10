VRO in ACB trap

Officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a Village Revenue Officer (VRO) M Antaiah, who accepted bribe of ₹4 lakh from a farmer for processing official work, in Kondrugu mandal on Wednesday. The ACB officials said V Lavanya, tahsildar of Keshampet mandal, Ranga Reddy district, allegedly demanded bribe of ₹8 lakh through Antaiah on Wednesday, from Mamidipally Bhaskar for online updating of the complainant’s land measuring 9.07 acres.
The ACB officials said that out of the ₹ 8 lakh demanded, ₹5 lakh was for Lavanya and ₹3 lakh for Antaiah. The amount of ₹4 lakh was recovered from the possession of Anataiah. The role of the tahsildar was being investigated.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor