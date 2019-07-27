VRA and VRO suspended

Collector D. Krishna Bhaskar has suspended a village revenue assistant (VRA) and village revenue officer (VRO) on charges of making illegal entries in the name of six persons in online pahani to an extent of 3.06 acres.

In a press note here on Saturday , the Collector said that Ammula Srinivas, VRA of Stambampalli village of Boinpalli mandal, in collusion with then VRO of Stambampalli village and presently working in Konaraopeta, Ch Rajeshwar Rao had illegally entered the names of six persons in survey number 161 in Stambampalli village of Bancharai land in online pahani in 2018-19.

Following the complaint, the Collector instructed Boinpalli tahsildar Prasad to conduct an inquiry and submit a report. The tahsildar found that the VRA and VRO had illegally entered the names of six persons in the online pahanis. Based on the tahsildar report, the Collector placed the two revenue officials under suspension.

The Collector had warned the revenue officials of stern action if they neglect their duties and resort to irregularities in the entry of online details and demand bribes from the farmers.