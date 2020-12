HYDERABAD

13 December 2020 23:43 IST

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu arrived in the city for a 14-day stay during which he will participate in several programmes locally. He will leave for New Delhi on December 26.

He was received at the airport by Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Hyderabad Collector Swetha Mohanty and City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar.

