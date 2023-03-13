Voting for teachers’ MLC poll ends peacefully

March 13, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Voting for the Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahabubnagar teachers’ constituency of the Legislative Council passed off peacefully on Monday with no untoward incident reported from any of the polling stations.

A little over 90 per cent of voting was registered till 4 pm but polling continued in a few booths even after the closing hours. Polling which started at 8 am in 137 polling stations spread over the three districts went on smoothly with a majority of the 29,720 voters turning up at the polling stations.

Counting for the election will be held on March 16 and the result would be declared the same day afternoon.

There are 21 candidates in the fray, including 16 independents. The contest however is expected between former MLC Katepalli Janardhan Reddy, State United Teachers’ Federation candidate P. Manik Reddy, PRTU former general secretary Chennakeshav Reddy, A.V.N. Reddy who contested on behalf of the BJP affiliated teachers’ union and Harshvardhan Reddy who is in the fray with the support of the Congress affiliated union.