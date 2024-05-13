ADVERTISEMENT

Voting begins on a brisk note in Hyderabad, Chevella, Secunderabad LS constituencies

Published - May 13, 2024 09:25 am IST - HYDERABAD

Serish Nanisetti
Serish Nanisetti

Elderly woman and man show indelible ink mark on index fingers after casting their vote during the fourth phase of Lok Sabha election in a polling station in Hyderabad on May 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

On a cool May Monday morning, citizens of Hyderabad turned up in large numbers to vote right from the word go on May 13, 2024. Brisk polling is being recorded across the four Lok Sabha constituencies of the city as people queued up to exercise their franchise. Starting at 7 a.m. without a glitch, most voters came away smiling. By the time K. Nirmala reached the polling station in Hyderguda, in the Chevella constituency at 8 a.m., 118 votes had been cast. By the time another voter reached the polling station at Neredmet St Andrew’s School, 25 votes had been cast by 7.15 a.m. “The street was full of vehicles with people waiting to get inside to go and vote,” said the resident of Sainikpuri.

“They are not asking women to show the faces. The voting experience is like any other time. This is no different,” said Qudisia Begum, a school teacher who exercised her franchise at the Kumarwadi Government Primary School inside the Golconda Fort. The polling station is in the Karwan Assembly segment of Hyderabad Lok Sabha Constituency.

Women polling staff to verify the identities of veiled women

No phones

At all the constituencies, police staff at the entrance were enforcing the no-cellphone rule, stringently shooing away voters walking in with cellphones. Some of the polling agents doubled up to help voters keep their phones safe while they exercised their franchise.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US