GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Voting begins on a brisk note in Hyderabad, Chevella, Secunderabad LS constituencies

Published - May 13, 2024 09:25 am IST - HYDERABAD

Serish Nanisetti
Serish Nanisetti
Elderly woman and man show indelible ink mark on index fingers after casting their vote during the fourth phase of Lok Sabha election in a polling station in Hyderabad on May 13, 2024.

Elderly woman and man show indelible ink mark on index fingers after casting their vote during the fourth phase of Lok Sabha election in a polling station in Hyderabad on May 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

On a cool May Monday morning, citizens of Hyderabad turned up in large numbers to vote right from the word go on May 13, 2024. Brisk polling is being recorded across the four Lok Sabha constituencies of the city as people queued up to exercise their franchise. Starting at 7 a.m. without a glitch, most voters came away smiling. By the time K. Nirmala reached the polling station in Hyderguda, in the Chevella constituency at 8 a.m., 118 votes had been cast. By the time another voter reached the polling station at Neredmet St Andrew’s School, 25 votes had been cast by 7.15 a.m. “The street was full of vehicles with people waiting to get inside to go and vote,” said the resident of Sainikpuri.

“They are not asking women to show the faces. The voting experience is like any other time. This is no different,” said Qudisia Begum, a school teacher who exercised her franchise at the Kumarwadi Government Primary School inside the Golconda Fort. The polling station is in the Karwan Assembly segment of Hyderabad Lok Sabha Constituency.

Women polling staff to verify the identities of veiled women

No phones

At all the constituencies, police staff at the entrance were enforcing the no-cellphone rule, stringently shooing away voters walking in with cellphones. Some of the polling agents doubled up to help voters keep their phones safe while they exercised their franchise.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Hyderabad / Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.