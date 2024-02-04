Voters will come back to BRS, says KTR

February 04, 2024 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - Hyderabad

BRS working president and MLA K. T. Rama Rao is hopeful that voters who have deserted the party in the Assembly elections will surely come back for the Parliament elections as they realise the need for a strong Telangana voice in Parliament.

The party will come back big way in the ensuing elections and the party cadre and the leaders need not worry about the party’s prospects, he said while addressing the party cadre meeting in Uppal and Malkajgiri constituencies on Sunday.

Appealing to the BRS workers to work sincerely for the party, he said the party lost the Malkajgiri seat by a narrow margin in the 2019 elections but would now win comfortably as it won all the MLA seats this time with huge margins. Telangana society needs BRS voice in Parliament as it was the only party that has genuine interest for the State development.

KTR also hit out at Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy saying the tone and tenor of his speeches were in no way matching the seat he is sitting on. He said the language used by the CM doesn’t fit to the status of the Chief Minister.

Addressing constituency level meetings of the party at Patancheru and LB Nagar on Sunday, BRS MLA and former minister T. Harish Rao claimed that only BRS has the commitment to protect the interests of Telangana either in ‘galli’ (neighbournood) or Delhi and presence of BRS voice is necessary for the purpose.

The Congress Government was sparing all its energies to target BRS instead of keeping the promises made during the run-up to polls, he said and asked the ruling party to implement at least the six guarantees, if not all 400-pus promises made, promised before the Parliament election schedule was announced bringing the poll code into force.

Mr. Harish Rao said the BRS party was asking about the implementation of promises as it was the Congress party that had fixed timeline for every promise during the poll campaign and by that timeline the Congress government should already have implemented farm loan waiver up to ₹2 lakh per farmer since it was already two months since after the deadline of December 9 it had set.

