Voters asked to verify their names in rolls

The Telangana State Election Commission has asked eligible voters residing in municipalities and municipal corporations who crossed 18 years by January 1 this year to ensure that their names are registered in the Assembly electoral rolls so that they can be carried to the electoral rolls of the municipal bodies concerned.

Only those persons whose names are found in the ward-wise photo electoral rolls are eligible to vote in the ensuing elections which would be notified soon. “Mere possession of an EPIC card or the fact that you may have voted in the recently held elections does not entitle you to vote in the municipal elections unless your name is enrolled in the electoral roll specifically prepared for the municipal elections,” the TSEC said.

Accordingly, it had requested the voters to check their status on the commission’s web portal (tsec.gov.in) by downloading voter slip through voter portal module. Voters could make sure of enrolment of their names in the municipal electoral roll by ensuring that their names were enrolled in the Assembly constituency rolls. “It is essential that one’s name should be first found in the Assembly electoral rolls for it to appear in the ward-wise photo electoral rolls,” the release said adding voters should check the existence of their names in the Assembly electoral rolls logging on to the website of the Chief Electoral Officer (ceotelangana.nic.in) which has a provision for search.