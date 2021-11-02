Voter strength in TS crosses 3 crore mark

HYDERABAD

Hyderabad continues on top with 43.53 lakh voters

Voter strength in Telangana has crossed the 3 crore mark for the first time going by the trends in the special summary revision (SSR) of electoral rolls taken up by the Election Commission of India.

According to the latest numbers, there are a total 3.03 crore voters in the State with 1.52 crore male and 1.51 crore female while 1,683 are other gender. There are also 14,501 service voters, 2,742 NRI electors and 5.01 lakh persons with disabilities in the latest voter list, according to Chief Electoral Officer Shashank Goel. The State had voter strength of 2.99 crore during the special summary revision 2020.

Hyderabad district continues to top the list with 43.53 lakh voters in the latest revision. The district saw an increase of more than one lakh new voters, prominently those crossing the age of 18, as compared with the previous special summary revision when the voter strength was 42.37 lakh. Neighbouring Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri districts too saw impressive rise in the voter strength during the exercise of special summary revision.

Rangareddy district saw an increase of over one lakh votes from 30.33 lakh during the SSR – 2020 to 31.49 lakh in the latest SSR. Voter strength in Medchal-Malkajgiri district too went up by more than one lakh from 24.47 lakh voters in SSR 2020 to 25.82 lakh voters in the latest draft of SSR released by the election authority.

Nalgonda (13.59 lakh), Nizamabad (13.14 lakh), Sangareddy (12.18 lakh), Khammam (11.42 lakh) and Karimnagar (10.11 lakh) are among the districts which had more than 10 lakh voters each, according to the draft electoral roll. Nalgonda, incidentally, saw a marginal drop in the number of electors to 13.59 lakh from 13.64 lakh registered in the SSR 2020.

Mulugu district with 2.14 lakh electors and Jayashankar Bhupalpally with 2.64 lakh are the two districts with lowest electors’ population in the State. The election authority would publish the final voters list early next year after calling for claims and objections and resolving them over the next two months. The State went to election with a voter strength of 2.81 crore during the assembly elections in December 2018 and 2.94 crore in the subsequent election to Lok Sabha few months later.