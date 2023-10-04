Voter strength in forthcoming polls to Telangana Assembly increases to 3.17 crore 

October 04, 2023 11:49 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The voter strength in the 119 Assembly constituencies of Telangana has increased to 3.17 crore with male and female voters numbered at 1.58 crore each.

This is 17.42 lakh, 5.8 per cent, higher than the number of voters after the special summary revision of voters released on January 5. The number of voters in the age group 18-19 showed a significant increase to 8.11 lakh, 5.32 lakh more than the close to 2.8 lakh registered during the SSR in January this year. The Election Commission of India has released the final list of electors in the State on Wednesday. There are 2,557 voters belonging to the third gender in addition to 15,338 service electors and 2,780 overseas electors. There are 4.43 lakh voters above 80 years of age and 5.06 lakh electors were persons with disabilities.

The final roll has been released following the applications released till September 19 and settlement of claims and objections till September 28. In all, 17.01 lakh new voters were added, 6.1 lakh votes deleted and corrections made in the details pertaining to 5.8 lakh voters. The ECI said the ratio of female voters to male voters improved from 992 in the previous summary revision to 998 and the gender ratio in the 18 to 19 age group improved from 707 to 743.

The election authority said since the roll was frozen on September 28 to enable generation of final roll and printing, 57,617 applications received prior to September 19 could not be disposed of before freezing the roll. However, all these applications had been disposed of and eligible voters would be able to vote in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Though the final roll had been published, the exercise of continuous updation of electoral roll would continue. Eligible persons who could not make an application for enrolment earlier were once again requested to apply for inclusion in the roll. All citizens were requested to check their enrolment details like polling station they were attached to by logging into voters.eci.gov.in or through the Voter Helpline App (VHA).

In case of any mistakes in enrolment details, electors could apply for correction using form 8 online or on VHA or through the BLO. Intensive efforts had been made in the last two years to purify the electoral roll. As a result, a total of 22,02,168 dead, duplicate and shifted voters had been removed from the electoral roll. Of these, 4.89 lakh were from the GHMC and surrounding areas. In all, names of 2.47 lakh dead voters had also been deleted from the electoral roll in this year.

As part of efforts, multiple rounds of house-to-house surveys and verifications were taken up and 14.24 lakh corrections of entries were made as against the average around 3 lakh corrections done annually in the previous years.

Similarly, exercise to verify voters in houses with more than six voters was carried out and addresses of 4.15 lakh voters had been corrected. As many as 3.94 lakh voters migrated within the Assembly constituency from one polling station to another while 64,661 voters migrated from one constituency to another.

Similarly, house number corrections were carried out for 73,364 voters who were identified in ERONet as having Null or zero or special characters’ house numbers. Urban areas witnessed a lot of in-migration and shifting and to ensure that all residents in the urban areas were enrolled, a campaign to cover 4,605 residential welfare associations (RWAs) was launched.

The election authority reiterated that all the pending claims and objections would be disposed of and requested eligible voters who had not applied yet to file their applications in Form-6 and those shifting within the constituency or outside could submit Form-8. These applications could be filed up to 10 days before the last date of filing nominations and applications could be filed through voters.eci.gov.in / Voter Helpline App (VHA) or by contacting the BLO.

