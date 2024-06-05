GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Voter dissatisfaction evident as Telangana logs over one lakh NOTA votes

Published - June 05, 2024 09:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Siddharth Kumar Singh

The recent Lok Sabha election results across 17 LS constituencies in Telangana have underscored significant voter dissatisfaction, as witnessed by a substantial number of None of the Above (NOTA) votes.

A detailed tally revealed that 1,04,244 votes were cast for NOTA in Telangana, indicating a growing trend of unhappiness with the current political choices.

Malkajgiri tops list

Analysing the constituencies from highest to lowest NOTA votes, Malkajgiri topped the list with 13,366 votes, followed by Adilabad with 11,762, Warangal with 8,380, Khammam with 6,782, Mahabubabad with 6,591, Chevella with 6,423, Nalgonda with 6,086, Peddapalli with 5,711, Karimnagar with 5,438, Secunderabad with 5,166, Medak with 4,617, Bhongir with 4,646, Nagarkurnool with 4,580, Nizamabad with 4,483, Mahabubnagar with 4,330, Zaheerabad with 2,977, and Hyderabad with 2,906.

NOTA was introduced in 2013 following a Supreme Court directive aimed at encouraging political parties to nominate candidates with clean backgrounds and to enhance voter turnout. Since its introduction, the percentage of votes polled by NOTA in various Assembly and Parliamentary elections has ranged from 1.5% to 2% of the total votes. However, the current system does not mandate a repoll if NOTA receives the highest number of votes.

“Considering various Supreme Court orders, many State election commissions have strengthened the role of NOTA. In Haryana, for instance, NOTA is treated as a fictional electoral candidate, ensuring that there are no unanimous elections and polling must be conducted. This system empowers the poor by giving them a say in election results. If NOTA receives more votes than other candidates, a re-election is conducted, and all previously contested candidates are barred from participating,” said president of the Forum for Good Governance (FGG) M. Padmanabha Reddy.

The FGG has also submitted a representation to the Chief Election Commission of Telangana requesting NOTA to be considered a fictional candidate in the upcoming Sarpanch elections in the State.

