Voter-Aadhar linkage evokes good response in State

Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj said on Monday that linking of voter cards with Aadhar numbers has evoked a good response on the first day of option roll out in all the 119 constituencies of Telangana State. He said about 4,000 voters voluntarily opted to link their Aadhar card with the voter card.

He said that the pre-revision activities of the Special Summary Revision (SSR) kicked off on Monday and would continue till November 9, the due date for publication of draft electoral rolls. He said the claims and disposal of objections would be entertained till December 26 and the final publication of the voter list is scheduled for January 5, 2023.

Further, the modified Forms for Registration of Electors have been formally launched on Monday at the State, district and Assembly constituency levels which were appraised to the political parties, NGOs and CSOs. The new forms for voter enrolment make it easy and flexible for the constituents, he said.

With regard to linking Aadhaar with Voter Identification Cards, the CEO said that the sharing of Aadhar details is voluntary. He further instructed the district collectors to exercise caution during the exercise and to ensure that the Aadhaar details of the electors should not be disclosed. Necessary precautions should be taken for the security of the information, Mr. Vikas Raj said.