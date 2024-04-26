Vote to chote bhai will help bade bhai: KCR

April 26, 2024 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

“Think why you should vote for BJP and Congress, as support to the two parties will only harm Telangana’s interests,” BRS president and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao told people in Mahabubnagar on Friday.

Participating in a roadshow in Mahabubnagar in support of BRS candidate and sitting MP Manne Srinivas Reddy on Friday night, he said BJP did nothing for Telangana in the last 10 years and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s slogans were mere statements.

He pointed out that Mr. Modi had unilaterally transferred 7 mandals geography and the 460 megawatt Lower Sileru hydel project, where power generation was possible throughout the year, from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh immediately after the State formation.

As the Chief Minister he (KCR) had written many letter to the Centre and the Prime Minister seeking national project status to Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme but there was no response and the BJP candidate who was holding the party’s national vice president’s post for over five years did not even make an attempt to raise the matter with the Centre.

Further, he alleged that the Centre had asked the BRS Government in the past to install meters to agricultural pump sets linking it to ₹5,000 crore a year borrowing limit, but he had put his foot down and said no to protect the interests of farmers.

Mr. Rao said, “Vote to chote bhai (Revanth Reddy) will help bade bhai (Narendra Modi) and vice versa”.

Giving another example of the Congress-BJP nexus in the State, the BRS chief said together they had displaced BRS leader from the Municipal Chairman’s post of Mahabubnagar and shared the Chairman and Vice-Chairman’s post helping each other in the municipal council.

There was huge spontaneous response form the crowd when Mr. Rao mentioned about the broken promises of the Congress Government in the State and discrimination against Telangana by the BJP Government at Centre as they said they had not received benefits promised.

Party leaders C. Laxma Reddy, A. Venkateshwar Reddy, V. Srinivas Goud, Y. Anjaiah Yadav, P. Narender Reddy, S. Rajender Reddy, Ch. Rammohan Reddy and others participated in the roadshow along with KCR and candidate Mr. Srinivas Reddy.