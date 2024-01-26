Vote for your favourite R-Day tableau 

January 26, 2024 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Mygov.in, the citizen engagement digital platform of the Government of India, has opened a poll inviting people to vote for their favourite tableau from the states, the Centre and the marching contingents that were in the Kartavya Path parade for the 75th Republic Day celebrations on Friday. The polling closes at 5.30 a.m. on January 27.

The exercise is in addition to the selection of the best marching contingent and tableau by the expert committee of the Ministry of Defence.

Voters can exercise their choice in the categories of marching contingents, which include nine forces, the marching contingents by central armed police forces, of the Tri services, tableau of the Central government/Ministries, and tableau of the State government and Union Territories.

Voters must login on mygov.in to participate or they can express their choice by sending an SMS to 7738299899.

In 2022, mygov.in, as per people’s choice, declared the tableau of Uttar Pradesh on the theme ‘One District One Product and Kashi Vishwanath Dham’ as the best. In 2023, Gujarat won the people’s choice best tableau, which was on the theme of ‘Clean-Green Energy Efficient Gujarat’.