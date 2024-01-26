GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vote for your favourite R-Day tableau 

January 26, 2024 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Mygov.in, the citizen engagement digital platform of the Government of India, has opened a poll inviting people to vote for their favourite tableau from the states, the Centre and the marching contingents that were in the Kartavya Path parade for the 75th Republic Day celebrations on Friday. The polling closes at 5.30 a.m. on January 27.

The exercise is in addition to the selection of the best marching contingent and tableau by the expert committee of the Ministry of Defence.

Voters can exercise their choice in the categories of marching contingents, which include nine forces, the marching contingents by central armed police forces, of the Tri services, tableau of the Central government/Ministries, and tableau of the State government and Union Territories.

Voters must login on mygov.in to participate or they can express their choice by sending an SMS to 7738299899.

In 2022, mygov.in, as per people’s choice, declared the tableau of Uttar Pradesh on the theme ‘One District One Product and Kashi Vishwanath Dham’ as the best. In 2023, Gujarat won the people’s choice best tableau, which was on the theme of ‘Clean-Green Energy Efficient Gujarat’.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.