Vote for Congress that is committed to people’s cause: Revanth

27 October 2021 20:43 IST

Bypoll is result of differences between KCR and Eatala over ‘sharing’

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A. Revanth Reddy has exhorted the people of Huzurabad to vote for the Congress as party candidate Balmuri Venkat was committed to fight for their cause for the next few decades.

Addressing a public meeting to mark the conclusion of the party’s campaign in Huzurabad on Wednesday, he said the byelection was thrust upon the people owing to differences between former TRS minister and BJP candidate Eatala Rajender and TRS president K. Chandradekhar Rao over “sharing of the proceeds”. “Mr. Rajender was a close aide of Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao till the other day,” he said.

He launched a trenchant attack on the BJP candidate for seeking votes from the people. “Did Mr. Rajender speak about fee reimbursement? Did he speak about unemployment any time before leaving the TRS?” he asked. The TRS president on his part advised the farmers against opting for paddy claiming that it was suicidal.

He criticized the TRS leadership for its attempts to lure voters spending ₹ 120 crore for the Huzurabad bypoll distributing at least ₹ 6,000 to each voter. The BJP was equally geared up to spend huge amounts for gaining an upper hand in the election. “Voters should think about this. Accept whatever they give, but vote for the Congress which is committed to your cause,” he said.

He pooh-poohed the TRS’ claims that the Chief Minister could not address public meetings in Huzurabad as the police denied permission. “Let the TRS make public the letter seeking police permission for the meeting. The Chief Minister did not attend the public meeting as he is unable to show his face to the unemployed youth who are stand deceived at the hands of the TRS government,” he said.