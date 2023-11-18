Vote for Congress if you want the lands to be safe: Revanth at Kamareddy

November 18, 2023 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - Hyderabad

Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy warned that voting for Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao in Kamareddy would mean inviting the danger of outsiders grabbing their lands forever and asked people to be cautious while voting.

Speaking at Rajampet and Bhiknoor under the Kamareddy constituency, he said the BRS party’s only focus was on grabbing the fertile lands of Kamareddy and the only way to save them was by defeating KCR.

The Congress president said the BRS government never cared for the Gulf immigrants or their families. There was not a single effort to address the Gulf workers and the promise of creating a Gulf workers fund did not materialise. Similarly, the huge beedi workers of the constituency were fed up with the BRS government, he claimed.

Addressing the large number of women who attended the meeting, he asked whether they received the double-bedroom houses as promised. He said women would get enhanced pensions from next month or else the BRS would continue to give old pensions. He asked the youth to realise how their dreams were shattered by the government not filling up government jobs as promised or creating employment.

Ridiculing KCR’s comments that Rythu Bandhu would be stopped if Congress is voted to power, he said this only shows how defensive KCR had become and was resorting to lying openly. Congress will give higher than what the BRS is giving under Rythu Bandhu, he said and asked people to get ready to take the enhanced amount as soon as the Congress comes to power.

He also took objection to CM KCR and Minister KTR comparing him with a barking mad dog and said similar words would be used against them. “In fact, they are behaving similar to what they described me.”

Technical snag in chopper

Earlier, Mr. Reddy’s helicopter developed a snag when he was ready to take off. He then took the road to address three meetings that were held behind schedule.