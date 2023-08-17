ADVERTISEMENT

‘Vote for BRS if you want 24-hour power supply’

August 17, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Top priority to health sector: Harish Rao

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Finance and Health T. Harish Rao called upon people to vote for the BRS if they wanted round-the-clock power supply. He appealed to people not to trust those who quarrelled for ticket at New Delhi and came to seek votes.

“Top priority was accorded to the health sector by the government in Telangana. Osmania Medical College was established by Nizam whereas Gandhi Medical College was established by local business men and Kakatiya Medical College by farmers. The previous rulers failed to establish any medical colleges. But Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has been establishing one medical college in every district,” said Mr. Harish Rao while addressing a gathering after inaugurating a medical centre at Maheshwaram along with Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy here on Thursday.

Stating that Ms. Sabitha was a committed Telangana person and helped the agitators a lot while being in the position of Home Minister in the combined State, Mr. Harish Rao said that she was a senior Minister in the Cabinet.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“A medical college was sanctioned for Maheshwaram and works will be commenced shortly. A 550-bed hospital will be available shortly. We will take the issue of IT Tower at Nagireddypet to the notice of IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao and get it sanctioned,” said Mr. Harish Rao.

The Minister said the Centre had been copying the schemes being implemented in Telangana by changing their names.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US