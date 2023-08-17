HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Vote for BRS if you want 24-hour power supply’

Top priority to health sector: Harish Rao

August 17, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Finance and Health T. Harish Rao called upon people to vote for the BRS if they wanted round-the-clock power supply. He appealed to people not to trust those who quarrelled for ticket at New Delhi and came to seek votes.

“Top priority was accorded to the health sector by the government in Telangana. Osmania Medical College was established by Nizam whereas Gandhi Medical College was established by local business men and Kakatiya Medical College by farmers. The previous rulers failed to establish any medical colleges. But Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has been establishing one medical college in every district,” said Mr. Harish Rao while addressing a gathering after inaugurating a medical centre at Maheshwaram along with Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy here on Thursday.

Stating that Ms. Sabitha was a committed Telangana person and helped the agitators a lot while being in the position of Home Minister in the combined State, Mr. Harish Rao said that she was a senior Minister in the Cabinet.

“A medical college was sanctioned for Maheshwaram and works will be commenced shortly. A 550-bed hospital will be available shortly. We will take the issue of IT Tower at Nagireddypet to the notice of IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao and get it sanctioned,” said Mr. Harish Rao.

The Minister said the Centre had been copying the schemes being implemented in Telangana by changing their names.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.