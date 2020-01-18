‘Vote for BJP, will change Nizamabad’s name’

The TRS government has miserably failed in all respects and corruption is at an all-time high in the five-year rule of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, said BJP MLA Raja Singh.

Addressing a public meeting at Kanteswar after taking part in a motorbike rally in the run-up to the municipal polls, Mr. Raja Singh said if his party is given a clear mandate in Nizamabad, he would rename the city to Indur as it was originally called and added that the name ‘Nizamabad’ reminds one of Nizam Nawab Mir Osman Ali Khan, who was known for his “draconian regime”.

‘No credit for PM’

He also criticised the TRS government for not giving credit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi despite getting funds for its all schemes from the Centre, and instead, claiming those to be his “own greatness and achievements”.

Mr. Raja Singh, along with MP D. Arvind, former MLA Yendala Laxminarayana, BJP district president Palle Ganga Reddy, party State executive committee members Baswa Laxminarsaiah and Dhanpal Suryanarayana participated in the rally that passed through Rajiv Gandhi Chowrasta, Vinayaknagar, Pulong, Weekly Market, Gandhi Chowk, Namdev Wada and Subhashnagar.

Party activists from across the district besides Bhainsa in Nirmal district, where riots recently took place, also participated in the rally. The MLA appealed to the people to defeat the TRS and its ally AIMIM by electing BJP candidates in all divisions.

‘Tacit understanding’

Mr. Arvind alleged that the TRS and the AIMIM had tacit understanding and were out to snatch the Mayor post by hook or by crook, and added that the BJP would not give them the scope to win.