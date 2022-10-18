‘Vote BJP for the sake of poor’

It was all saffron followed by pink festoons amid the lush green surroundings of Marriguda mandal of Nalgonda district in the politically surcharged Munugode Assembly constituency when Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and his cavalcade made a dusty rumbustious maiden entry into the political campaign on Tuesday.

Crackers were burst as soon as he reached Tammadipally village from the capital, the bearded and slim Karimnagar MP got onto the campaign vehicle and launched into his now characteristic fusillade against Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhara Rao, his immediate family and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in that order during his campaign!

“This is not a normal byelection as it will decide the fate of all the poor people in Telangana. If you vote for ‘car’ (TRS symbol), KCR will return to his farm house and continue his exploitation. From having nothing, he is now buying a ₹100 crore private plane when the money could have been used for two-bedroom houses construction, financial aid to the farmers or more pensions,” he said, amid cheers at Kodur crossroads.

“I am pleading with you to vote for ‘Lotus’ (BJP) and ensure his (KCR) arrogance ends. Our candidate K. Rajgopal Reddy is a hero for having resigned despite having more than a year to go because he wanted to help the poor get funds, pensions and other welfare schemes along with good roads. You are already seeing Choutuppal-Naryanapur road works because of the bypoll and soon there will be a hospital,” he explained as people listened with patience in the scorching afternoon sun.

“None of these works would not have happened otherwise. About 16 ministers, 80 MLAs, ZPTC, MPTC, sarpanches and others of the ruling party are camping here distributing money and liquor since KCR thinks the poor can be influenced. Please take the ₹40,000 money being offered, as it belongs to you and given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through various welfare schemes which the state government has diverted, but vote for us to have a government of the poor,” he appealed.

Flanked by vice president G. Manohar Reddy, Mr. Sanjay Kumar was stopped along the way by youngsters wanting to take selfies, while the slightly older persons wanted to wrap shawls even he as walked towards womenfolk to interact with them and volunteer another photo session at Marriguda village and other places.

“It is the poor who sacrificed their lives for Telangana, what did KCR and his family do? Did they go to jail or got lathicharged by the police? Yet, they reaped the benefits with Chief Minister building a 100 room house for himself. Whosoever did not get two-bedroom houses, government jobs or pensions should vote for the BJP but we don’t have the money to splurge,” he claimed.