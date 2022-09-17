Vote bank politics behind not celebrating Hyderabad Liberation Day: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy participating at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad, on September 17, 2022, on the occasion of the Hyderabad Liberation Day. | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the ‘momentous’ decision to celebrate the ‘Hyderabad Liberation Day’ officially which “unfortunately no other government dared to do so in the last 75 years because of vote bank politics”, claimed Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday.

“I am happy and not at all surprised that once Mr. Modi decided to celebrate the Liberation Day, everyone has followed suit. But they do not want to call it a ‘Liberation Day’ as they are still fearful in their hearts. I am asking them to throw the fear out as the ‘Razakkars’ cannot make decisions for the country anymore,” he told a public meeting at the Parade Grounds.

The Home Minister had earlier laid a wreath at the Martyrs War Memorial, hoisted the national flag, paid floral tributes to Sardar Patel statue, and took the salute to the parade of contingents of paramilitary forces of CISF, CRPF, and RAF.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I wish to congratulate Mr. Modi for having understood the wishes of the people of the region and decided to celebrate the Liberation Day. It will be celebrated officially for the years to come in a grand manner by the Central Government whether anyone else does it or not. Many had promised to celebrate the occasion during elections but forgot on coming to power”, he charged.

Conveying his best wishes on the occasion to the people of the region, Mr. Shah said that “those feeling embarrassed about celebrating the historic occasion but enjoying the power of freedom are only betraying the martyrs who had sacrificed their lives in the fight against the Nizam and his militia army of the Razakkars.”

In an oblique reference to the Telangana Rastra Samiti (TRS) government, he charged that those in power may have decided to ignore the ‘Liberation day’ but the people should not forget the valiant struggle and sacrifices made by erstwhile freedom fighters.

Paying glowing tributes to Sardar Patel repeatedly, he said “without him, it would have taken several years to liberate Hyderabad from the Nizam and Razakkars. ‘Operation Polo’ was taken by ‘Iron Man’ Sardar Patel after “he had realised that unless Hyderabad was integrated into the Union, we cannot have a united country and the dream of Mahatma Gandhi to have a free country would not have happened”, he observed.

The Home Minister accused the Nizam regime of resorting to many discriminatory practices and rules to quash the local people’s lives, language, employment, land rights, aspirations, and culture. He called upon Universities located in the erstwhile Hyderabad region and spread across Telangana, Maharastra, and Karnataka to take up research on the subject and document the unique freedom struggle which went on till a year after the entire country became independent.

“There are many unknown martyrs and their stories should be taken to every nook and corner of the country so that every citizen is aware of the Liberation Day,” he said. Mr. Shah recalled the massacres at Parbhani and Gundrampally – touted as South’s Jallianwala Bagh and the shameful episode of women being dishonoured at Bidar by the Razakkars.

In this context, he highlighted the role played by Komarum Bheem, Swami Ramananda Teertha former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao, Keshav Rao Koratkar, Vaman Rao Nayak and many others in the struggle. He also acknowledged the role played by the Arya Samaj, Hindu Mahasabha and others. Freedom fighters who had come for the function were felicitated on the occasion,

Union Minister for Culture, Tourism, and Northeast Development G. Kishan Reddy, said September 17 is a ‘festival’ for the entire Telangana and a long felt dream to celebrate the Liberation Day has been realised. Saluting the erstwhile freedom fighters, he said the Modi Government has taken up the event this year to commemorate the 75 years of India’s Independence.

“It is people’s victory that the state government has finally relented to hoist the national flag on the day and it does not matter whatever label it choses to fix”, he said, referring to the ‘national integration day’ celebrations being organised on the other side by the TRS government.

Maharastra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Karnataka Transport & Tribal Welfare Minister B. Sriramulu explained the similar celebrations which have been taking place in their respective States to commemorate the day. Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla was also present.