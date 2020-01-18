Vote against TRS, if you oppose CAA and NRC: Uttam

The continuing silence of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on the implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens in Telangana is not only puzzling, but sending a wrong signal.

“The TRS will convene a special Assembly session to pass resolution against it, if only it tastes a humiliating defeat in the local bodies. Vote against TRS if you oppose CAA and NRC,” Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy told people here on Saturday.

Touring in various wards of Huzurnagar and meeting party cadre as part of his electioneering, the Congress leader pointed that KCR did not take a firm stand against the citizenship legislation, as the TRS had a ‘secret alliance’ with the BJP.

Clear stand

He reminded that Kerala, Punjab, Bihar, Odisha were vocal against the implementation of the legislation in their States, however, KCR has been maintaining a “questionable silence”.

He wondered why AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, who took a delegation of leaders to Pragathi Bhavan in December over the legislation, is not anxious about an Assembly resolution against it now.

“People, especially minorities, should understand the nexus of the TRS, BJP and MIM. Remember to vote against them when you go to polling booths on January 22,” Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy repeated.

The TPCC chief also trained his guns against the TRS on neglect of the Madiga community in the State.

“Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi leader Manda Krishna is often targeted and humiliated. The community, largest by population, is being suppressed politically and economically by the TRS. The same discrimination would continue if the TRS wins the local body polls,” he said.