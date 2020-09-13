Voluntary lockdown by village as cases rise

Decision was taken day after a resident of Kangti village died of COVID-19

Even as the entire State has largely progressed to ‘Unlock’ mode, some villages are being forced to continue the lockdown, as evident from the prevailing situation at ground level despite tall claims by the State and district authorities.

Take the case of Kangti mandal headquarters panchayat. As the number of COVID-19 cases saw a surge, the villagers urged the sarpanch to impose lockdown. The panchayat passed a resolution to this effect and made an announcement.

A tam-tam was held on Saturday night informing the public that lockdown will in force for 10 days, till September 22. This decision was taken as one of the villagers recently died of the coronavirus. As a result, even grocery shops will also stay shut.

“We conducted a gram sabha in village on Saturday in which this decision was taken voluntarily, particularly by traders. Even the medical shops and fertilizer shops will be shut. If any one needs any medicine or fertilizer, the shop will be opened to extend the required medicine and again it will be closed. Lockdown decision was taken after a COVID-related death took place in the village on Friday. Two members of the deceased person’s family are getting treated in Hyderabad while two persons working at his house are under isolation and undergoing treatment,” M. Krishna, husband of Kangti village sarpanch Pooja, told The Hindu.

The situation in Masanpally village of Kalher mandal is not any different. In this village, not a single case was reported till August 24. But thereafter till September 9, it has reported as many as 104 cases.

Some outsiders attending the last rites of three persons in the village located adjacent to Nanded-Akola road and entry of people from neighbouring Kamareddy district into liquor shop in the village are being attributed as reasons for the spread of coronavirus.

Containment zones

“There are 30 containment zones in the district, out of which 11 are in rural areas and 19 in urban areas. If more than 10 families at an area test positive, we are turning it into a containment zone and extending treatment to them. Individual cases are being attended by ANMs and ASHA workers,” District Medical and Health Officer Mothiram Rathod told The Hindu.