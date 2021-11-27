Volleyball tournament begins

PEDDAPALLI

27 November 2021 22:57 IST

A two-day sub-divisional level volleyball tournament for youth got off to an enthusiastic start in Peddapalli town on Saturday.

The tournament is being organised by the Peddapalli sub-divisional police as part of its outreach activities to wean youth away from drug abuse and encourage them to participate in sports, police said. Peddapalli MLA D Manohar Reddy inaugurated the two-day tournament at the government junior college grounds in Peddapalli on Saturday.

Ramagundam Police Commissioner S Chandrasekhar Reddy, Peddapalli Deputy Commissioner of Police Ravinder, Assistant Commissioner of Police Sarangapani and others were present. As many as 14 teams from eight mandals are participating in the tournament.

Sources said the sub-divisional police drew up plans to hold similar sporting events in various mandals to tap potential of youngsters fully .