GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vivint Pharma to establish state-of-the-art facility in Hyderabad’s Genome Valley with ₹400 crore investment

The new facility envisages job potential of 1,000

Published - August 08, 2024 04:23 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Vivint Pharma, a pharmaceutical company specialised in injectables, has decided to establish a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Genome Valley, located in the outskirts of Hyderabad, Telangana.

The company has announced investment of ₹400 crore in the new facility envisaging job potential of 1,000. This consolidates the State’s position as the global hub for innovations and inventions in the life sciences sector. Telangana made its mark in the global arena being host for the development of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The company made the announcement after the State delegation led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu met the top management of the company. The announcement, according to officials, underscores Vivint Pharma’s commitment to expanding its footprint in India, particularly in Telangana, which has long been a destination for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Telangana CM announces ambitious plans to develop a future city on pharma city lands at Mucherla  

Vivint Pharma had a facility in the Genome Valley set up with investments of ₹70 crore and the company had decided to consolidate its strengths to foray into international markets by establishing its first manufacturing plant in Telangana. It had already acquired 5.5 acres in Genome Valley.

Mr. Revanth Reddy said Telangana had always been at the forefront of fostering innovation in the life sciences sector and Vivint Pharma’s investment would add further impetus to the growth story. Mr. Sridhar Babu said the agreement was a testament to the business friendly environment nurtured by the Congress Government. Genome Valley continued to be a magnet for pharmaceutical firms and Vivint Pharma’s decision to set up a manufacturing facility reaffirmed the State’s leadership in life sciences domain.

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana / investments

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.