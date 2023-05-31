ADVERTISEMENT

Vivekananda Reddy murder case | Telangana HC grants anticipatory bail to Avinash Reddy

May 31, 2023 11:29 am | Updated 11:29 am IST

The High Court directed the Kadapa MP to appear before the CBI every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. till June end

The Hindu Bureau

YSRCP MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy speaks with the media as he arrives at CBI office in connection with the Vivekananda Reddy murder case in Hyderabad on March 10, 2023. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday (May 31) granted conditional anticipatory bail to Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy in the murder case of Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy.

Justice M. Laxman, who pronounced the order, directed the MP to appear before the CBI every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. till June end.

Earlier on May 27, the High Court had directed the CBI officials to not arrest the Kadapa MP till Wednesday. Mr. Reddy had applied for anticipatory bail in the murder case of Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy.

While passing the direction on Saturday, the judge had said the final orders would be pronounced in the criminal petition filed by the MP seeking pre-arrest bail. The judge heard the arguments of E. Uma Maheshwar Rao and L. Ravichander appearing for the MP and Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter Suneetha Reddy from 10.30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday.

