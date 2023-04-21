ADVERTISEMENT

Vivekananda Reddy murder case | CBI continues questioning of Avinash Reddy 

April 21, 2023 01:45 am | Updated 01:15 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The CBI officials concluded their second day of investigation of YSR Congress Party Lok Sabha member from Kadapa Y.S. Avinash Reddy in the murder case of former minister Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy on Thursday evening. 

Mr. Avinash was interrogated on the second day by CBI officials for eight hours and was reportedly inquired about his cellphone signals allegedly found near the victim’s house on the morning of the murder. The CBI officials also questioned Mr. Avinash about the transactions with the accused and his role in the ₹40-crore deal. M. Avinash’s statement was recorded in written form.

The High Court had earlier directed the officials to give a questionnaire and asked that the examination of the petitioner be audio and video recorded.

On the night of March 15, 2019, Vivekananda Reddy, one of the brothers of the former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister the late Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, was found murdered at his residence in Pulivendula in Kadapa district, weeks before the Assembly elections in the State.

The case, which was initially probed by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the State crime investigation department, was handed over to the CBI in July 2020, who filed a charge sheet on October 26, 2021 and followed it up with a supplementary charge sheet on January 31, 2022.

The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
