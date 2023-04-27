ADVERTISEMENT

Viveka was not murdered for property: Sharmila

April 27, 2023 07:51 am | Updated 07:51 am IST - HYDERABAD

Ms. Sharmila said that throwing mud on a person who had passed away was not proper

The Hindu Bureau

YSRTP president Y.S. Sharmila has said that her uncle Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy was not murdered for assets as alleged in some media channels. She said that it was not necessary for her daughter Sunitha or her husband Rajashekar Reddy as all the assets were in the name of Sunitha.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Wednesday after participating in T-SAVE protest held at Indira Park, Ms. Sharmila said that throwing mud on a person who had passed away was not proper and it was nothing but degrading a person.

“Every one knows the character of Vivekananda Reddy who used to go to government offices along with general public to address their problems and travel in general class. All the assets were in the name of Sunitha itself. He has even prepared a will in this regard. People of Pulivedula know more about Vivekananda Reddy than anyone else. Carrying out a wrong campaign against Vivekananda Reddy is not right,” said Ms. Sharmila.

