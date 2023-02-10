ADVERTISEMENT

Viveka murder accused shifted to Chanchalguda prison

February 10, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The CBI special court here on Friday directed the police to shift the three accused in the Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy murder case to Chanchalguda prison for the ensuing trial of the case. 

The accused Sunil Yadav, Uma Shankar Reddy and Shivashankar Reddy, who were in a prison in Kadapa, were presented before the special court as per the court’s earlier direction in the backdrop of the Supreme Court order to transfer trial of the case from Kadapa to Hyderabad. Two other accused, Gangi Reddy, who was released on statutory bail, and Dastagir, who became approver, also appeared before the court. 

The CBI court sought to know from CBI counsels as to why the name of Dastagir was not included in the list of witnesses. Informing the judge that they would comply with the direction, counsels said they would be filing a third charge-sheet in the case soon.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US