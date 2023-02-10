HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Viveka murder accused shifted to Chanchalguda prison

February 10, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The CBI special court here on Friday directed the police to shift the three accused in the Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy murder case to Chanchalguda prison for the ensuing trial of the case. 

The accused Sunil Yadav, Uma Shankar Reddy and Shivashankar Reddy, who were in a prison in Kadapa, were presented before the special court as per the court’s earlier direction in the backdrop of the Supreme Court order to transfer trial of the case from Kadapa to Hyderabad. Two other accused, Gangi Reddy, who was released on statutory bail, and Dastagir, who became approver, also appeared before the court. 

The CBI court sought to know from CBI counsels as to why the name of Dastagir was not included in the list of witnesses. Informing the judge that they would comply with the direction, counsels said they would be filing a third charge-sheet in the case soon.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.