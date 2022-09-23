Vivek Venkatswamy to lead Munugode bypoll campaign

Member of the BJP national executive and former MP G. Vivek Venkatswamy has been made chairman of the election steering committee for the Munugode Assembly bypoll by TS BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday.

Other 14 members are: Eatala Rajender, A.P.Jithender Reddy, Garikipati Mohan Rao, Vijayashanti, Dugyala Pradeep Kumar, K. Swamy Goud, Dr. A. Chandrashekar, Endala Lakshminarayana, D. Ravindra Naik, Rapolu Anand Bhaskar, Yennam Srinivas Reddy, Kapilvai Dileep Kumar, T. Achary and Dasoju Shravan. State vice president G. Manohar Reddy will be coordinator, said a press release.