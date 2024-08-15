Visually challenged Nizam College student killed in a road accident

A Nizam College student was killed late on Wednesday after a speeding car rammed into him in Basheerbagh.

According to the police, the deceased, identified as M. Vamshi, 24, was a student of M.A. English in Nizam College and was partially visually challenged. “He was crossing the road from his college to Phoolbagh when the 21-year-old accused Jaffar Ali rammed his car into him,” Saifabad Inspector Raghavendra informed.

The victim was taken to a nearby private hospital where the duty doctors declared him brought dead.

The 21-year-old Jaffar Ali was arrested and a case has been booked and investigation is underway, the police said.

