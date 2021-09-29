Telangana

Visually challengedboy’s wishfulfilled

Senior civil judge and the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) secretary Mohammed Abdul Javeed Pasha fulfilled the long-cherished wish of a visually challenged boy to meet District Collector V P Gautham here on Wednesday.

The boy identified as Abilash expressed his wish to meet the Collector during an interaction with the DLSA secretary when the latter met him at a free medical camp organised by the DLSA at Naidupeta here a few days ago, sources said.

Elated over the opportunity to meet the judge, the boy expressed his desire to meet the top brass of the district administration.

To fulfill the wish of the visually challenged boy, the judge introduced the boy to the Collector at the latter’s chambers here on Wednesday evening.

The boy played flute with remarkable ease showing his penchant for music. Mr Gautham appreciated the boy for evincing keen interest in music.


Sep 29, 2021

