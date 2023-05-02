HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Visit to Nehru Zoological Park to cost more

May 02, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
The Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad.

The Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Entry fee for the Nehru Zoological Park is set to go up across categories, based on a decision taken during the Zoos and Parks Authority of Telangana’s (ZAPAT) governing body meeting on Tuesday.

For adults, the charges will be increased from ₹60 to ₹70 on weekdays, and from ₹75 to ₹80 on Sundays and holidays. For children, the fee will be up from the existing ₹40 to ₹45 on weekdays, and from ₹50 to ₹55 on Sundays and holidays.

The meeting chaired by Minister for Environment & Forests A.Indrakaran Reddy also resolved to develop the zoo to match international standards, to mark the completion of 60 years.

Improvement of wildlife habitat, importing exotic fauna, glass partitions for the enclosures of tigers and lions so as to allow a closer view, more amenities and establishment of environmental education centre were a few measures proposed for development.

All the zoological parks in the State should also be improved, the meeting decided. Animal care and display facilities are to be bettered in the Kakatiya Zoo Park in Hanamkonda, Pillalamarri Mini Zoo Park in Mahabubnagar, Lower Maneru Deer Park, Karimnagar, and Kinnerasani Deer Park, Paloncha. The meeting also discussed amenities in KBR National Park, Mrugavani National Park, Mahaveer Harina Vanasthali, and other urban forest parks.

Curator Prashanth Patil made a presentation on the existing facilities and opportunities for growth in the Nehru Zoological Park, and was directed by the Minister to expedite the implementation with expert advice.

The government board has resolved to extend the animal adoption scheme, to take measures to stop the water from Miralam tank entering the zoo, and to hold consultations with the departments concerned to provide alternative water supply for animals through Mission Bhagiratha drinking water scheme.

 PCCF (HOFF) R.M.Dobriyal, Director (Zoo Parks) Vinay Kumar and other officials participated in the meeting.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.