Visit to MCEME

Director General of the Corps of Electronics and Electrical Engineering and senior commandant Lt. General Tumul Varma visited the Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME), Secunderabad, on Friday.

MCEME Commandant Lt. General J.S. Sidana briefed the senior officer about the various training activities being undertaken and the best practices being followed, said a press release.