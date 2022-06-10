Visit to MCEME
Director General of the Corps of Electronics and Electrical Engineering and senior commandant Lt. General Tumul Varma visited the Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME), Secunderabad, on Friday.
MCEME Commandant Lt. General J.S. Sidana briefed the senior officer about the various training activities being undertaken and the best practices being followed, said a press release.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.