Visa issues keep Afghan family apart

Man is held up in Afghanistan due to visa issues while wife and four children are stranded in India

Months after the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, families from that country living in Hyderabad continue to grapple with the massive change which has had far reaching implications on their lives. While some have managed to find a solution or sorts to their predicament, others point to their more distressing circumstances.

One such case is that of Nadiya Mariyam, an Afghan from Panjshir, now living in Amberpet with her four children. Her husband Sayed Mahboob, who was a student at Osmania University, and completed his masters in business administration recently, had to return to Afghanistan on account of visa issues, and is unable to return, she said.

While Mr Mahboob is doing whatever he can in his capacity to reunite with his family, the Indian government has not yet issued him a visa, she said. This has been compounding problems for the family here.

“He is doing whatever he can for us. But he is unable to get a visa. He is now in another country from where he will apply for a visa,” she said.

While her eldest child is 13-years-old, her youngest, who was born in India, is barely one. It is her third child, a three-year-old, who developed an infection and needed immediate medical attention, she explained. She continues to remain unwell.

With little or no support, she finds herself in a tough situation. However, neighbours and those in the know of her situation have come forward to help. “The people of the neighbourhood are very kind and helpful. They did a lot to help me. But there should be some solution for my husband to get a visa to come here,” she said.