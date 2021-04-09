Virus tally touches 2,000 mark

HYDERABAD

2,055 persons test positive, seven die; hospitalised cases also go beyond 5,000

There seems to be no respite from the virus as the daily count of COVID cases crossed the 2,000 mark in Telangana on Wednesday (April 7) after a gap of about seven-and-a-half months. A total of 2,055 persons tested positive during the 24-hour period till 8 p.m. on April 7.

The number of active cases too, crossed 13,000 and stood at 13,362 on Wednesday as the total cases reached 3,18,704.

According to the bulletin issued by the Public Health Department on Thursday on the status of COVID cases, 303 persons were declared recovered taking the total recoveries to 3,03,601.

Fatalities up

With seven more deaths reported due to COVID on Wednesday, the total number of fatalities has gone up to 1,741 as the case fatality rate in the State stood at 0.54% against 1.3% at the national level.

The recovery rate, which was over 98.8% in February-end, is also coming down slowly with the increasing number of cases as it stood at 95.26% in the State against 91.7% (97.1% on February 28) at the national level.

The hospitalised cases also crossed the 5,000 mark after a long gap and stood at 5,099 as on April 7 out of the 13,362 active cases with another 8,263 persons who tested positive for coronavirus staying in home or institutional isolation. Among the COVID in-patients, 3,662 were admitted in private hospitals and 1,437 in government hospitals.

The High Court has been asking the State government to increase the number of RT-PCR tests to at least 70% of the total tests being done every day, as their proportion is understood to be only about 20% now. A total of 87,332 samples were tested on April 7 for COVID and reports were awaited for 4,457 samples.

GHMC records 398 cases

Of the positive cases reported on Wednesday, nearly 40% were from the GHMC and its surrounding areas – 398 in GHMC, 214 in Medchal-Malkajgiri and 174 in Rangareddy.

While Nizamabad district reported 169 cases, Nirmal recorded 100 and Jagityal recorded 99 cases.

Cases were in single digits only in Mulugu, Narayanpet, Mahabubabad and Gadwal districts and in the remaining 23 districts, these were between 10 and 77.