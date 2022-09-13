Virtual JEE Open House on September 15

Special Correspondent Hyderabad:
September 13, 2022 03:30 IST

The Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN) will be hosting a live JEE Open House session in online mode for prospective B.Tech students at 6 p.m. on September 15. The virtual interactive event aims to guide JEE (Advanced) qualified students and their parents about different engineering programmes at IITs, various career opportunities and help them better understand the IIT system to make informed choices.

The students and their parents can participate in this session for free through IITGN Open House webpage: https://iitgn.ac.in/openhouse/.

The IITGN JEE Open House event includes sessions with Deans of Academic and Student Affairs, Head of Counselling, Coordinator of Student Wellbeing Initiative besides current students and alumni of the Institute, as well as a session with Prof Amit Prashant, Director, IITGN, according to a release here on Monday.

Sharing the purpose behind organising the Open House for students and their parents, Prof Nithin George, Dean of Academic Affairs, IITGN, said: “Our experience is that prospective students and parents have questions like which branch is best aligned to my interests, what are the possibilities of pursuing my interests even if I do not get admission to a branch of my choice, and can I do a B.Tech degree in two branches simultaneously? Open House is our attempt to address those questions and propose suggestions so that students will have better clarity in making their choices.”

