Virtual English Language Fellow programme launched in Hyderabad

The US Consulate General in association with Regional English Language Office (RELO) at the US Embassy in New Delhi launched the Virtual English Fellow Programme at St. Pious X Degree & PG College for Women on Monday.

Addressing students during the launch event, Dr. David Moyer, Public Affairs Officer, US Consulate General, said that the U.S. Consulate in Hyderabad uses English language programmes to create and advance economic prosperity by expanding access to local and global job markets with a focus on providing opportunities to young women.

U.S. Embassy Regional English Language Officer Ruth Goode spoke about the importance of skills development, internationalisation, collaborative works and encouraged the students to get ready for an effective learning. She promised the students that they would be proficient English language speakers by the end of the course.

A highly qualified U.S fellow Ms. Kristin Erhard shared her professional expertise in enhancing the academic and employability skills and promote proficiency in English language for global competency among the students. In addition to opening up employment opportunities, being able to speak a foreign language help to make a real connection with people and to know more about diverse cultures, places and lifestyles. The more proficient they are, the better they can express themselves.

Mr. Senthil, Public Diplomacy Section, US Consulate General Hyderabad coordinated with the principal Sr. B. Velangini Kumari and the Department of English, St.Pious X degree and PG College for Women, Nacharam. Hyderabad.

Sr. Velangini, Principal said, “We are excited to partner with the U.S. consulate in Hyderabad and Regional English Language office, U.S. Embassy New Delhi. This project will help our students immensely to prepare for the needs of global economy.”