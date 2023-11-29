VIP movement disrupts air travel, three flights diverted in one day

November 29, 2023 08:27 am | Updated 08:27 am IST - HYDERABAD

Amidst the fevered political campaign led by the nation’s top politicians for the upcoming Assembly elections, air travellers faced significant disruptions as flights were diverted from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA).

On November 26 (Sunday), three flights operated by IndiGo airlines were redirected owing to VIP movement. The affected flights, originating from Pune, Raipur, and Varanasi, experienced alterations to their scheduled routes.

IndiGo flight 6E 407, set to depart from Pune International Airport at 12.10 p.m. with an expected RGIA arrival at 1.15 p.m., took off from Pune at 12.08 p.m. However, as it approached Hyderabad airport, the flight was diverted to Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport, ultimately landing at 2.23 p.m. Similarly, flight 6E 473, scheduled to depart from Raipur’s Swami Vivekananda Airport at 11.10 a.m., and land in RGIA at 12.15 p.m., departed Raipur at 12.00 p.m. and was rerouted to Vijayawada airport, where it landed at 2.10 p.m. The third affected flight was 6E 626, scheduled to depart from Varanasi’s Lal Bahadur Shastri Airport at 11.55 p.m. and reach RGIA at 2.00 p.m. However, it took off at 12.05 p.m. However, nearing Hyderabad, it too faced diversion, landing at Vijayawada at 2.42 p.m.

Officials at GMR Hyderabad Airport confirmed that, within the past week, four flights were diverted - three due to VIP movement and one due to adverse weather conditions.

Meanwhile, a source at IndiGo disclosed that the decision to divert flights is made by the Air Traffic Control (ATC) of the respective airport based on flight congestion.

The prominent political figures engaged in Statewide campaigning on November 26 included Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, and AICC general secretary Digvijay Singh, among other political leaders.