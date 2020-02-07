VIP devotees inconvenience others

The beeline by the public representative, mostly ruling party members, caused inconvenience to the devotees as the queue line was stopped several times to facilitate darshan for VIPs.

The line was stopped for the visit of Governor Tamilisai Soudararajan and Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya for an hour and the stoppage was for more than an hour for the visit of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao putting devotees through great ordeal.

The worst came with visit of countless leaders of ruling party — MLAs, MLCs, chairpersons — each of whom came with large numbers of followers and either bulldozed their way or got protocol honours much to displeasure of those standing in endless queues enduring leg pains and dwindling energies. Those carrying children had a tough time dealing with the scenario. Many of the devotees carried large lumps of jaggery over their head to offer to the deities.

Once the VIPs left, the devotees were allowed to enter the temple but there was a lot of pressure with jammed queue lines. Despite the situation, the police managed to bring the situation under control. At a point, the force of the devotees threw down the barricades and some got injured.

On the other hand, public representatives brought their family members and also their followers through the VIP darshan route. They broke the lines to take a short cut to the altar. At the same time, the convoy of vehicles brought by the public representative were halted right in front of the temple throwing the decency and decorum to winds. This caused inconvenience to the devotees in the already crowded area. It also caused traffic snarls. The movement of ambulances got affected. Ambulances were seen stuck behind these vehicles while responding to emergency calls. The devotees expressed anger over the inconvenience caused to them.